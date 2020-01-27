clarksburg — Dominion Energy has awarded grants to more than 200 nonprofit organizations in 13 states to help feed, house and care for people in need.
Totaling $1.6 million, the grants will support essential human services. This is the fifth year the company has awarded more than $1 million to meet critical community needs.
“We are pleased to support our nonprofit partners as they work tirelessly to make positive impacts in our communities,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “These grants are intended to support the most basic needs of food, shelter and medical care for our neighbors in need.”
Applications were open to eligible organizations in targeted areas of Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming and other areas within Dominion Energy’s footprint. Recipients were awarded at least $25,000.
Nonprofits receiving funding in West Virginia include:
l Family Refuge Center (Lewisburg) to offer emergency financial support to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse in southeast West Virginia.
l Big Creek People in Action Inc. (War) to support critical housing needs in McDowell County.
l Sleep in Heavenly Peace Inc. (Bridgeport) in support of its childhood bedding program.
l Covenant House Inc. (Charleston) to help improve food security in Charleston.
l West Virginia Health Right Inc. (Charleston) to offer dental care to low-income adults.
l The Change Initiative Corp. (Clarksburg) to offer homeless support services including access to warm, dry beds.
l United Way of Harrison County Inc. (Clarksburg) to offer support services including access to health care, shelter and food and in support of mental health services for grandfamilies.
l Meals on Wheels of Randolph County (Elkins) to offer hot nutritional meals for needy adults.
l The Disability Action Center (Elkins) in support of the Sow and Grow Program to encourage healthy nutrition and to teach gardening skills to participants.
l Gilmer County Family Resource Network (Glenville) in support of the Little Free Pantry providing household hygiene items for low-income community members.
l Monongalia General Hospital Foundation (Morgantown) in support of the Tucker County Regional Health Fair that provides low-cost or free health screenings to attendees.
l Pantry Plus More Inc. (Morgantown) in support of its nutrition, hygiene and school supplies pantries at 11 schools in Monongalia County.
l Friends of Wetzel County (New Martinsville) to offer nutritional support for community members of all ages experiencing economic hardship.
l Bi-County Nutrition Program Inc. (Nutter Fort) to offer hot nutritional meals for needy adults.
l Doddridge County Family Resource Network (West Union) in support of the weekend nutritional backpack program for children in need.
l Lewis County Family Resource Network (Weston) to support the Backpack Buddies Weekend Feeding Program’s childhood nutrition outreach.