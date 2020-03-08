Rusty Udy, 56 — a full-time employee at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), who is also a full-time sportswriter for The Register-Herald — was recently presented with the DHHR’s “Investigator of the Year” award, which highlights one exceptional employee in the entirety of the Investigations and Fraud Management division.
Born in Beckley, Udy has spent most of his life in different areas of West Virginia, leaving the Mountain State for only a short period of time around his senior year of high school.
After moving back home, Udy went to work in retail and in the late 2000s, he decided it was time for him to pursue higher education.
“I worked in retail right out of high school, but eventually you realize that that’s not a longstanding type of career. As you get older, you look at things more long-term like retirement and health care and different things like that.”
While in college at Concord University, he began working at the DHHR as an economic service worker.
Udy stated that he had family that worked for the state and used that connection as his way in.
“The work there just fit my plan better,” he said, explaining the hours afforded him to have the evenings off, which he utilized to take evening classes.
“I took classes wherever I could,” Udy said, laughing. He said he even took a class in the upper part of the YMCA. “I took them all over. I did what I had to.”
In 2008, he graduated magna cum laude from Concord with a Regents Bachelor of Arts degree and strong disciplines in psychology, sociology, and history.
Altogether, Udy’s employment with the state of West Virginia spans 18 years.
In the six years that he was employed as an economic service worker, he said that he would screen people for benefits and determine whether they were eligible for services and would receive approval, or if they were ineligible and would be denied.
“After six years, I decided to take a different approach and moved to the Office of Inspector General, which is in the division of Investigations in Fraud Management. It was kind of on the opposite end of what I had been doing.”
Now working as a classified investigator, Udy describes his day-to-day duties as handling issues with trafficking, with whistleblower complaints, and working with the PARIS Interstate Match Program, which reports individuals who are receiving benefits in multiple states and shows which cases need correcting.
“My job is different every day,” Udy said explaining the appeal to his position. “I am always dealing with different people and different states and it is always a challenge.”
He described his work as a puzzle that he has to solve to get the right results and states that he likes “figuring out the puzzle.”
Udy made similar comments about his work at The Register-Herald, where he has been a sportswriter for nine years and where he is also an award holder for a piece he did on professional golfer Arnold Palmer.
“In our area, you have to be diverse in what you cover. It’s a lot of game coverage, but I also do athlete profiles. I have written stories on what people consider the ‘main sports’ like baseball, football and basketball, but I have recently done a story on archery and cross country.”
Udy — who described himself as more of a “storyteller” and less of a “writer” — says he enjoys making other people more knowledgeable on different sports, but that he also likes meeting new people and gaining from their experiences.
“The part that makes it fun is that I get to talk to and meet people that I would have never come across. I get to meet people from all walks of life. I did a story on a champion turkey caller and I didn’t know much of anything about turkey calling, but I know a little more now. It’s always something new.”
For nearly a decade, Udy, who played sports when he was younger and has always been a sports enthusiast, has gone straight from his day job, where he works Monday through Friday, to the paper where he spends five evenings a week.
“There are some people that don’t even like the one job they have, and I am fortunate to have two that I love. I work at least 80 hours a week and sometimes when Sunday comes, I’m a little tired, but it has never felt like a grind. If I didn’t truly love them both, I couldn’t do it. On Monday, I’m always ready to go again.”
He explained that in the moments when people tell him they enjoyed his story or like his work or he gets a completely unexpected award, he is reminded that he has the jobs he’s always wanted.
As for the award — a trophy — he received from the DHHR at its annual December meeting last year, Udy said the whole situation totally took him by surprise.
“I go to work; I do my job and my thing and try to make each situation better. I don’t do it to seek accolades, but it’s great to hear people say that you’re doing a good job and that they appreciate you.”
According to Udy, he was nominated for the “Investigator of the Year” award by his supervisor but never thought anything would come from it.
The award is given to a single employee throughout the entire Investigations and Fraud Management division — which Udy says has 30 to 40 employees doing work throughout the entire state — and recognizes them for their hard work and dedication.
“They’ve been giving this award out for quite a while. I’ve seen people win it before and I thought it was a neat thing, but to have it handed to you is a completely different experience.”
When asked why Udy was chosen to receive the 2019 award, Chris Nelson, DHHR director of 10 years, stated:
“Excellent investigator, excellent attitude, excellent team player. Rusty is the type of investigator that all the others enjoy working with. He’s the type that when I go out of town to a convention or a conference, all the other state’s agencies ask who he is because he has helped them in some way. He has taken on additional responsibilities both this year and in years past and is absolutely a team player. Everyone felt that he was deserving of this award.”
“It was a special moment for me,” Udy recalled. “As they were reading out the nomination, I started putting two and two together. It was hard for me to talk afterward because of all the nice things that were said. It was so touching and very complimentary.”