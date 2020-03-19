Spring has sprung — that means it’s time for Denim For A Difference for the United Way of Southern West Virginia.
During the week of March 30-April 3, businesses, schools and other organizations allow their employees to wear denim to work in support of the United Way.
A $5 donation allows employees to wear jeans for one day, $10 gives them three days of comfort, or, for $15, they can wear jeans to work all week.
“This is a fun and easy way to support a great cause,” says Executive Director Megan Legursky. “Our United Way of Southern West Virginia supports over 40 local nonprofit partners. Every dollar raised during our Denim For A Difference week truly does make a difference. With your help, we’re able to support local food and baby pantries, help struggling families find shelter and clothing, put shoes on children’s feet through our Equal Footing Shoe Program, provide resources 24/7 through our 2-1-1 Hotline, and extend free education classes to grandparents through our Healthy Grandfamilies Program.”
Denim For A Difference is a traditional favorite in the community. Take a week to dress down in support of a great cause, Legursky urged.
Look for Denim For A Difference badges being worn by participants in local businesses, schools and organizations in support of the United Way of Southern West Virginia.
Every single person involved truly makes a difference, Legursky said.
Sponsors include The Register-Herald and Southern Communications.
For more information or to register your business, school or organization, call 304-253-2111.