CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Economic Development (WVDED), in coordination with the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council and the State Broadband Office, has issued a Request for Comment Regarding Unserved Areas, related to broadband connectivity in West Virginia.
The comment period began on July 12 and has been extended to Sept. 7.
Through this request, WVDED seeks information that will allow it to classify broadband availability more accurately at the address level. Existing location information on the availability of broadband from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) or other federal sources is limited because the FCC instructs ISPs to report service in an entire census block, even if an ISP can only provide service to a small part of a census block.
The WVDED has issued this Request for Comment Regarding Unserved Areas to support the effective allocation of broadband investments to unserved addresses and to avoid duplication of previously funded projects to the extent practical. Funding for broadband is anticipated through the American Rescue Plan Act.
West Virginia’s residential and business users can participate in the Request for Comment through the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council’s Survey and Speed Test found online.
To support the Request for Comment, the WVDED has published a Preliminary Target Area Map at broadband.wv.gov.