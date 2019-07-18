MORGANTOWN – The West Virginia Manufacturing Extension Partnership and the West Virginia University Department of Industrial Extension will present a half-day workshop on cybersecurity Aug. 6 at the Holiday Inn on Dry Hill Road in Beckley.
The WVMEP Cybersecurity workshop will show small business owners how to identify potential cyberthreats, how to protect information and employees from these threats and attacks, and what is required to be compliant with current federal cybersecurity standards.
Presenters for the workshop will be Pat Toth from the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership and Chris May from Advantage Technology.
Registration for the workshop, at https://wvmep.com/, is required.