Life, Christy Seaton says, is about timing, and a little chance.
It started when the Wyoming County native needed someone to make her children’s birthday cakes.
“We had a local cake lady and she moved away,” the 42-year-old recalled. “I had three young children, so I thought, ‘well, I’ll just start making them myself because there’s nobody else around.’”
Seaton said she had “no idea” what she was doing in those early days.
“No clue,” she said, laughing. “I really just learned from trial and error and a lot of Pinterest and YouTube and learning what worked for me.”
As her work improved, she began posting her creations on her Facebook page, and, in 2009, she began selling her Christy’s Creative Confections.
Within five years, Seaton wasn’t just baking children’s birthday cakes and cupcakes, she was crafting custom wedding cakes.
“It just kind of snowballed from there,” she said, of how the business, which she ran from her home kitchen, took off.
Seaton said she has delivered her creations to customers throughout southern West Virginia, Pennsylvania and even Florida.
But it wasn’t until 2020, at a time when Covid-19 made many adverse to risk, that she decided to take a big one.
She said a property owner had approached her in late 2019 about the possibility of opening a bakery in downtown Mullens, but she’d turned him down.
“I just wasn’t ready,” she said, explaining life was a bit too hectic at the time.
But when pandemic brought her life to a slower pace, she decided to reconsider.
With the aid of a LISC Small Business Relief grant, she and the property owner worked on the building for six months, transforming the “dark bar into a bright, happy bakery.”
And finally, Christy’s Creative Confections — she decided not to change the name — opened its doors Dec. 9.
“We still weren’t ready, but all I could picture the first time I walked in here, was my Christmas tree in the window, so I had to get in in December,” she said.
Although sweet treats are at Seaton’s heart, the bakery offers far more.
She said she realized she would need to incorporate food into the menu when she made the decision to open a storefront.
“I figured we wouldn’t be able to stay open with just sweets,” she said. “We’re a tiny, small town and a lot of people don’t eat cupcakes on a daily basis so we knew we’d have to branch out a little bit.”
When choosing the menu, she said she looked at other restaurants in town, and decided to offer something unique.
“So we chose Italian,” she said, explaining her first job was at Roma’s Pizzeria, which went out of business after the flood in 2001. “We haven’t had anything like that since then and everybody misses it.
“It was a no-brainer, really.”
Seaton said she kept the menu simple, offering several sandwiches, pizza rolls, lasagna, manicotti, chicken parmesan and spaghetti and meatballs.
“It’s been going really well,” she said, adding Cajun chicken in a ranch-based sauce is the biggest seller. “I’ve had nothing but positive reactions so far.”
She said customers are enjoying the sweets, too.
In addition to cakes and cupcakes, the bakery offers cookies, puff pastries, éclairs hand-dipped ice cream and milkshakes.
Seaton said tropical snow will be added to the menu by May.
“We’re excited about that,” she said.
One of the most popular items so far is the cupshake, which, she explains, features a variety of milkshake flavors topped with a cupcake and “crazy toppings.”
“Those are fun,” she said.
Seaton said she hopes to continue to add new things throughout the year.
“Just to keep people interested,” she said.
And she said she anticipates a busy year, particularly a busy summer, thanks to the newly opened Coalfields Expressway, which opened up traffic from Beckley to Mullens.
“I think it’s going to be crazy not just for me, but for the whole area,” she said. “I think it’s going to bring a lot of tourism to our area and is going to be a boost for our economy right here for sure.”
It’s already been a boost for Seaton in more ways than one, as her trips to Beckley to deliver her custom cakes now take 20 minutes instead of 40, and she said she’s seeing an influx of customers visiting from the Hatfield and McCoy ATV Trail.
“We have had people from everywhere in the shop that are coming through riding the trail,” she said.
Seaton, who also serves on the Mullens Town Council, said she’s excited about the future of her hometown and the role her bakery will play in it.
“When kids grow up, I want them to look back and think about coming here on a Saturday night with their friends,” she said. “I want to be that memory for them that they came here and hung out with their buddies.
“I want them to have that sense of community.”
• • •
Christy’s Creative Confections is located at 201 Howard Ave. in Mullens.
For custom cake orders, call 304-294-8272 or visit the bakery on Facebook.
