West Virginia has served as the hometown of many success stories including Brad Paisley, Chuck Yeager and Jennifer Garner.
But what about the everyday success stories?
Those who were born and raised in the foothills of West Virginia, who got an advanced education and, despite offers to work elsewhere, chose to make the Mountain State home.
Plateau Medical Center in Fayette County employs several of these native West Virginians.
They’re doctors.
Doctors who chose to give back by practicing medicine in their home state, with hopes of making a difference.
When a patient visits the newly renovated hospital just off Main Street in Oak Hill, they may not realize they’re being treated by one of West Virginia’s many homegrown physicians.
Scott Keffer is one of them.
Keffer jokes about his first trip to Plateau in 1970. It was the day he was born in the hospital, where he now serves as both a physician and chief of medical staff.
He is a product of Fayette County and was a student at the former Collins Middle School and the newly consolidated Oak Hill High School.
He graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg and spent some time working in Georgia and Virginia.
But his hometown called him back.
“I always knew I wasn’t a fit for a big city,” he said.
Keffer said he appreciates traveling and city offerings that home doesn’t necessarily have an abundance of. But he wouldn’t want to raise his family anywhere other than the state that raised him.
He said working in his hometown can be difficult but is nonetheless rewarding.
“There is no backup,” he said. “It is more of a challenge to work here than in a big hospital.”
If Keffer gets a patient with a heart issue at Plateau Medical Center, there isn’t necessarily a cardiologist walking the hospital hallway whom he can pull into the room for a consult.
Paul Conley, an internal medicine physician who specializes in gastrointestinal issues at Plateau, agrees.
“The advantage of being in a small hospital is you know a lot of people,” Conley said. “Some of the disadvantages are you’re kind of on your own and you have to be a better physician to practice in a rural area.
“We don’t have a bunch of specialists running around, so you have to wear more hats.”
Nevertheless, small-town medicine is more gratifying, according to Conley.
Conley also grew up in rural West Virginia in a small town called Drennen, just outside Summersville.
Conley, the son of a coal miner, says his dad was the first in his family to go to college.
“I was going to end up working in the coal mines too,” he said.
After witnessing the ups and downs of a mining industry full of strikes and layoffs, Conley’s father decided he would encourage a different path for his young son.
“When I was 12, he took me into the coal mines and showed me what it was like and said, ‘Son, you need to do something else with your life,’” Conley recalled.
Conley took his father’s advice and decided to try something different.
After graduating from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in 1997, Conley says he wanted to move to a bigger area for his residency.
“You can always go from big to small. It’s hard to go from small to big,” he said thoughtfully.
So, “small to big” it was for Conley.
He chose St. Luke’s Hospital in eastern Pennsylvania just outside of Philadelphia for his residency. But his time in Pennsylvania would be temporary.
“They wanted me to stay there, but I always wanted to come back home,” he said.
So, he did. Conley packed his things and moved home to West Virginia in 2000.
Ever since, he’s been spending his days caring for the men and women in the area that molded him.
“I’ve been back in West Virginia for 20 years,” he said. “I feel like in many ways, I can have a greater impact here.”
It’s the little things like caring for his prior school teachers and Sunday school teachers that are a blessing for Conley today.
“I always knew I could come back home and take care of local folks… I’ve done over 20,000 scopes and procedures and hopefully have been able to make some difference with folks in West Virginia,” he said.
While Conley has served locals for about 20 years, one of his peers is brand new to the scene.
Drew Peterson, an ear, nose and throat specialist and facial plastic surgeon, just celebrated his one-year anniversary as a physician at Plateau Medical Center.
Like Keffer, Drew also grew up in Oak Hill.
Drew says he’s acclimating to his new career treating patients in his hometown and is thankful for the opportunity to work in southern West Virginia.
“Plateau has put a ton of faith in me, and it’s been good so far,” he said.
The son of longtime former Oak Hill physicians Bruce and Millie Peterson, Drew says he “repelled” the idea of going into medicine at first.
He wanted to choose his own path.
“I had a moment where I thought, ‘Why was I running from something for no reason?’” he said.
“I started taking chemistries and the sciences (in college) and it just fit and off it went,” he recalled about making his own decision to become a doctor.
Drew says the $17 million expansion project Plateau Medical Center is nearing completion on was also very enticing and exciting to be a part of.
Plateau Medical Center is also one of few area hospitals that received a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, which is noteworthy.
“To be able to provide a service to an area that was previously underserved is a privilege really,” said Drew.
Starting his medical career in his hometown seemed to be an easy decision for the Oak Hill-bred doctor.
“Somewhere in adulthood I started having an affinity for West Virginia as a whole,” he said.
“I felt some calling to give back to the state that I thought so fondly of for helping raise me.”
Plateau Medical Center’s Emergency Department Medical Director Clint Curtis is another physician who grew up with a great appreciation for West Virginia.
Unlike the others, Curtis grew up near Baltimore but spent his childhood summers living at his father’s cabin in Braxton County, West Virginia.
“My dad had this dream of living off the land,” Curtis said. “It’s a remote little place off the Birch River.”
Those summers at the family cabin made Curtis realize he wanted to live in West Virginia one day.
His love for West Virginia was etched into him early on, making it an easy decision to attend Marshall University for medical school.
After getting a scholarship to practice medicine in Fayette County with a two-year requirement to stay in the area, Curtis gladly accepted. Twenty years later, he still calls Oak Hill home.
“I love it. It’s beautiful here. I love being here,” he said.
Curtis agrees with his colleagues that being a rural physician does require him to wear more hats daily.
“There’s a lot of responsibility with that,” he said.
But there are also a lot of high points.
“Patients will say frequently they don’t want to be anywhere but here. A lot of times, I feel like the quality of the care for the services we provide here is much better than any place else,” Curtis said.
He says he feels most comfortable keeping all of his patients at Plateau Medical Center, if possible, because he knows they’re in the best hands.
“When I was attending or if I’m admitting someone to Dr. Keffer, I feel like I wouldn’t want that person to go anywhere else if we can provide the services they need,” Curtis concluded.
Keffer quietly added in, “We see the condition that they often come back in.”
Although all four doctors in this rural Appalachian hospital might have more responsibility than those in most larger cities, none of them mind the extra pressure.
“Often what we do in three to four days in the hospital sometimes takes seven or eight days in a bigger institution and they’re at risk for nutritional deficiencies and bedsores and weakness,” Keffer said.
This is something Keffer witnesses firsthand during his rounds at nursing homes, he says.
“When you’re in a smaller place with fewer people, you can pay more individual attention to them,” he said. “You can spend more time with them when they need it.”