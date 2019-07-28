The U.S. Economic Development Agency (EDA) Regional Innovation Strategies (RIS) program has announced nearly $195,000 in funding for the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA).
The funding will support the Country Roads Access Network (CRAN), an initiative that provides capital investment for early-stage businesses and an educational component designed to spur entrepreneurism and drive economic growth in southern West Virginia.
“Securing funding from the U.S. EDA RIS Seed Fund Support initiative is an exciting and innovative approach to entrepreneurial capital access for the state of West Virginia,” said Jina Belcher, director of business development, NRGRDA.
The project is planned to take place over a 36-month period, developing an Access to Capital Program providing support to early-stage innovation-based companies.
Over the next three years, CRAN is expected to bring at least $2 million from 40 potential private investors, creating at least 25 jobs, and launching eight to 12 new and existing innovation-based businesses in West Virginia.
“I am glad to see the EDA is investing in West Virginia,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. “This funding will assist the NRGRDA in leveraging $2 million in private investments through CRAN. West Virginia is home to many entrepreneurs, and this funding will support the commercialization of their ideas or will help a small business scale-up – which leads to job creation and a boost to our economy.”
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., added, “This is a huge investment in southern West Virginia. The EDA recognizes the tremendous potential of our state and the hard work ethic of our entrepreneurs. Through CRAN, we will be able to support entrepreneurship and innovation, two driving factors for economic growth. This funding will help more startups get off the ground and get to work in their local communities.”