Although Noah Shrewsbury is listed as the owner of Alpine Builders on the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office website, Shrewsbury is not the owner of a business with that name, as was reported in a Sunday article.
Correction
- By Jessica Farrish THE REGISTER-HERALD
Walter Curtis Webb, 73, of Fayetteville, WV, formerly of Dothan, WV, moved from this world into eternity with his Savior on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Born June 22, 1947, in Minden, WV, he was the son of the late Leonard and Arletta Kirk Webb. Walter was a member of the Mount Hope First Churc…
Evelyn Lea Rogers of Oak Hill, WV, formerly of Ghent, WV, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
Charles Michael Ritchie, age 46, of Shady Spring, WV, passed away January 18, 2021. Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
Steven Williams of Pax, WV, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.