West Virginia consumers affected by the massive Equifax data breach can now file claims as part of a $425 million consumer restitution fund.
Eligible consumers must submit restitution claims online or by mail before Jan. 22, 2020.
“Now is the time for consumers to take action,” said West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in a release. “The Equifax data breach put nearly half of our state’s population at risk of identity theft.
“Our settlement now gives consumers a chance to recoup unauthorized charges to their accounts or money spent to secure their identities in the days that followed.”
The $425 million consumer restitution fund is just one aspect of a much broader settlement, the release said, which also requires Equifax to pay West Virginia nearly $2.4 million.
The data breach, announced by Equifax in September 2017, put more than 730,000 West Virginians at risk for identity theft and financial fraud.
Those wishing to file a claim, receive more information or register to receive email updates about the claims process should visit ftc.gov/equifax.
Consumers can also reach the settlement administrator by phone at 1-833-759-2982.