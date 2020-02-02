The Greenbrier Valley Conservation District has announced that the West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts is continuing the West Virginia Century Farm Program. In addition to Century Farms, Sesquicentennial Farms and Bicentennial Farms will be recognized.
A Century Farm is one that has been in continuous operation by the same family for at least 100 years. A Sesquicentennial Farm has been in continuous operation by the same family for at least 150 years, and a Bicentennial Farm has been in continuous operation by the same family for at least 200 years.
To qualify, a family member must live on the farm or must be an integral part of the day-to-day operation of the farm enterprise. The farm must consist of at least 10 acres of the original holdings and gross more than $1,000 annually from farm products. Line of ownership from the first family member owning the land may be through wives, husbands, children, brothers, sisters, nephews or nieces.
For recognition, applications must be received by the GVCD no later than March 1. Signs will be presented to the qualifying farm families by the GVCD in September.
For an application form, contact the Greenbrier Valley Conservation District at 304-645-6173 or download the application in PDF format from the West Virginia Conservation Agency website at http://wvca.us/education/century_farms.cfm.
Past honorees’ stories and photos can be viewed on the Greenbrier Valley Conservation District’s Facebook page.