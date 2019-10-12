Concord to feature "ex-Disney guy" at foundation dinner

ATHENS – John Formica, the “Ex-Disney Guy,” will be the featured speaker for the Concord University Foundation Inc.’s Charleston Dinner at Embassy Suites in Charleston, on Thursday, Nov. 7.
A reception will be at 5:30 p.m. The dinner and program will begin at 7 p.m.
Proceeds from this event will be used to help fund scholarships and other campus projects.
Formica is an internationally known speaker, business consultant and author of the top-selling book “Making the Customer Experience Magical Now! — How to Succeed in Business and Beat out Your Competition Today.”
Prior to his speaking career, Formica acquired more than 25 years of experience in management positions with service industry leaders including Walt Disney World Resort, Hyatt and Hilton Hotels and Sunrise Senior Living.
During his 10 years at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., he was selected to manage its luxury resort properties during Disney’s Resort Division expansion from four to 16 hotels and lead his teams to achieve the highest guest satisfaction ratings among all Disney World Resort Hotels.
Today, Formica is “America’s Customer Experience Coach” and a leading authority on tourism, hospitality and service industries.