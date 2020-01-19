Concord University is being praised for its graphic design program, which has been recognized among the best in the state by Animation Career Review.
According to the site, Concord is ranked No. 3 in the Top Graphic Design School Programs in West Virginia – 2019 College Rankings. Criteria used for the rankings are academic reputation, admission selectivity, depth and breadth of the program, and value as it relates to tuition and indebtedness.
“We are honored to be selected as one of the best graphic design programs in West Virginia,” said Kevin Bennington, associate professor of art at Concord University. “Concord’s Advertising/Graphic Design program offers a wide array of learning opportunities for students.”
Bennington noted among these opportunities:
l The program relies heavily on the Studio Art Core, which comprises an assortment of studio-based courses giving students a greater knowledge-base of artistic skills that not all graphic design programs offer.
l Field trips to museums, exhibitions, printing companies and advertising firms are planned regularly.
l The program offers a Mac-based computer lab, with hardware and software following the industry standards for graphic design professionals.
l The progression of students is first monitored with a Sophomore Review including a mini-portfolio and essay reviewed by the faculty of the Programs of Art.
l In their junior year, students create a portfolio and resume assessed with a mock interview conducted by the faculty of the Programs of Art.
l During their junior year, students have local, national and international internship opportunities with many distinctive employers.
l For both junior and senior years, many real-life experiences are incorporated with businesses and clients inside and outside the classroom.
l In their senior year, students are required to create and display a Senior Exhibition based upon their interest and focus of their artistic skills.
“We are very proud of what the Advertising/Graphic Design Program offers our students in the region. Our current and future students have opportunities to gain expertise in the areas of studio art, illustration, print design and web design,” Bennington said.
To learn more about Concord’s Advertising/Graphic Design program, contact Bennington at 304-384-6285 or kbennington@concord.edu.
Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH