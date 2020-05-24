Doctors making house calls to tend to the health needs of frail patients is but a fond memory, a relic of a bygone era in America.
But Lewisburg’s newest family practice/urgent care center, HealthCare 360, is prepared to restore that service. Announcing the medical office’s opening in a media release, the practice noted that its four providers – a physician and three physician’s assistants – will be available for home visits for patients who have difficulty getting to the office due to medical conditions.
“HealthCare 360’s mission is to provide quality, compassionate health care to our community,” the practitioners indicated in the release. “We will strive to be your health care provider of choice by proving our dedication to make your health care our priority. We will educate individuals on their health care and foster a healthy relationship with our patients.
“We will promote honesty, integrity and openness in all we do. We have handpicked staff that shares our values and goals.”
Shawn Johnson, D.O., and George Bryant, PA-C, along with Raina Holland, PA-C, and Brian Jarrell, PA-C, began seeing patients in the new office at 208 Dawkins Drive on May 4.
A practicing physician for 28 years, Johnson is a Greenbrier County native. Brought up in Quinwood, he is a 1982 graduate of Greenbrier West High School and earned a Doctor of Osteopathy degree in 1992 from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. He began his career at Rainelle Medical Center and has spent the last 21 years as an emergency room physician, most recently at Raleigh General Hospital.
Another Greenbrier County native, Bryant has been a physician’s assistant for 26 years. Born and raised at Blue Sulphur Springs, he graduated from Greenbrier West High School in 1989 and attended Alderson Broaddus College (now University), receiving B.S. and M.S. degrees in medical science. Most of his career has been in Greenbrier and surrounding counties, including 10 years at Rupert Primary Care and his recent work in the Emergency Department at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea.
HealthCare 360 is still in the process of insurance credentialing, delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Among the plans already accepted are Medicare, Medicaid, UMWA/HealthSmart, Prime Health, ACS Benefits, Bankers Fidelity and Highmark BC/BS, with others nearing completion.
New patients may call to have their records transferred into the HealthCare 360 system without making an appointment, but a patient must be seen by a provider in order to continue prescriptions.
Due to West Virginia’s opioid crisis, the practice will not accept pain management patients, although the providers will be happy to see such patients, evaluate their needs and refer them to a pain management specialist.
All of the practice’s providers are part-time, as they continue working in positions elsewhere as they establish their new medical office.
For an appointment, call 681-318-3477 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Same-day appointments are being taken, but patients are asked to call ahead and to remain in their vehicles upon arrival. A staffer will come to the parking lot to advise when the patient may enter the building.
The office will be closed on Memorial Day, May 25.
