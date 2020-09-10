The Alderson Community Market is open Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Alderson Visitor Center (old Gulf station) by the old Walking Bridge over the Greenbrier River.
The next gathering will feature:
l Dogwood Hill Farm — Pork: roasts, bacon, chops; local grass-fed beef: ribeye steaks, filet mignon; garlic braids
l Kensinger Family — Amish donuts, fried pies, cream cheese filled donuts, salt rising bread and more
l Fruits of Labor — Ciabatta rolls, rustic Italian bread, fruit Danish and all regular favorites
l Deborah and Donald Weikle — Green beans, tomatoes and potatoes
l Mt. Harmony — Local pork: top loin pork chops, spare ribs, roasts, sausage, neck bones for soup
l Milton Brenneman — Heirloom tomatoes, green beans, carrots, beets, onions, cabbage
l Arbaugh Farm — Ground beef, green beans, corn muffins, corn meal, grits
l Tali’s Tea — Limeade adn lemonade, apple jelly, focaccia, oatmeal bread
l Sarah Feamster — Kettle corn, pepperoni rolls
The schedule for musical events includes:
l Sept. 15 — Lucy Ramey
l Sept. 22 — Ed Johns
l Sept. 29 — Chris “Sparky” Hopson