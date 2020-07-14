charleston — Gov. Jim Justice has announced the awarding of $5,417,239 in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program funds to 30 projects. These funds will be used to assist local communities in the establishment and continued operation of community corrections programs.
The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish, and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody. The Justice and Community Services section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services administers the funds.
Named from this region were:
l Fayette County Commission – $110,500
l Greenbrier County Commission – $260,000
l McDowell County Commission – $125,000
l Mercer County Commission – $287,500
l Nicholas County Commission – $89,250
l Raleigh County Commission – $145,000
l Summers County Commission – $115,000
l Wyoming County Commission – $130,000