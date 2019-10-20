Community CEO for Tug Valley ARH RMC named

south williamson, ky. — Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) has named Jeremy Hall the new community CEO for the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, Ky.
Hall, originally of Knott County, will officially assume his duties at Tug Valley ARH on Oct. 21. He replaces former CCEO Tim Hatfield, who has moved into the community CEO position at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center.
Hall has extensive experience in hospital operations, community relations and physician engagement, having risen through the ARH health system, from an administrative fellow in Human Resources to second in command as the associate administrator of the 173-bed Beckley ARH Hospital in less than 10 years. He also served as assistant administrator at Middlesboro ARH Hospital for five years before making the move to Beckley five years ago.
“During his time with both our Beckley and Middlesboro ARH hospitals, Jeremy has demonstrated his ability as a hospital administrator and leader. He has contributed to the success of those hospitals by building strong relationships with our patients, medical staff, employees and within the communities he served,” said ARH President and CEO Joe Grossman. “It’s always a pleasure to be able to promote from within the organization, and I am pleased Jeremy has accepted this new leadership opportunity and look forward to seeing all he accomplishes at Tug Valley ARH.”
Prior to beginning his career at ARH, Hall earned a degree in health care administration from Midway College and a master’s of business administration degree from Kaplan University, Davenport, Iowa.