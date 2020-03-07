oak hill — Work commemorating the 40th anniversary of Bridge Day won two ADDYs during the West Virginia American Advertising Awards on Feb. 20.
The Bridge Day magazine won a Gold Addy in the “Magazine Design” category and the Bridge Day poster won a Silver ADDY in the “Card, Invitation or Announcement” category.
The Bridge Day Commission partnered with Fayetteville tradigital agency, Digital Relativity, on the submissions.
“Bridge Day is such a significant event for our area and West Virginia, and we knew that we wanted to do some special projects to commemorate the 40-year milestone,” said Bridge Day Chair Becky Sullivan.
“We were so excited about the Bridge Day magazine and Bridge Day poster, and we are elated that others loved it as much as we did,” Sullivan added.
The submission that received a Gold ADDY will be entered to compete in the District 5 American Advertising Awards.
