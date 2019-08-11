Coldwell Banker welcomes new real estate professional

Coldwell Banker Stuart & Watts Real Estate recently announced Allen Wills has joined their team of real estate professionals.
“He is well known, highly respected and has a great work ethic,” the release said. “He has vast experience and will work hard for his client.”
A lifelong resident of southern West Virginia, Allen has more than 20 years of experience in the high-end hospitality and luxury residential club industry.
The release said he understands the importance of anticipating the needs of his clients and understands the value of personal relationships.
For real estate needs in the Greenbrier Valley, call Allen at 304-667-3248.
