With a cool autumn breeze blowing through orange-tipped trees Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia Department of Transportation officials, and Coalfields Expressway Authority members, surrounded by county officials and residents, cut the ribbon on a second segment of the Coalfields Expressway – this time in Wyoming County.
“There's concrete, there's asphalt, and there's guardrail, but it's much more than that,” said Randy Damron, of DOT Communications. “This truly is a road to prosperity.”
“You do realize, you're in Wyoming County on a four-lane highway,” said Mike Goode, who has served as chairman of the Coalfields Expressway Authority for more than 25 years. “Hey, folks, this is big!
“Today is the dawn of a new era in southern West Virginia,” Goode said.
“We're about a third of the way through, technically. You can look around and see that building roads in West Virginia is not easy – or cheap.”
Goode said he knows his wife, Peggy, gets tired of listening to him talk about how easy it is to build roads in other states.
“When we go through North or South Carolina, and they've got a bulldozer, a dump truck, and some red clay, and they're building roads by the hour,” Goode said, “then, we come up here and we have to cut through all this rock, and fill, and everything else.
“This is great for the people of southern West Virginia, Mullens in particular.
“The scenic beauty is a surprise and I've been traveling this road since it started, but I'm still in awe of the scenery from this spot.
“When this road is done all the way through, it's going to have a very positive impact on the economies of Wyoming and McDowell counties. And what's good for those counties is good for Raleigh County,” Goode said.
The road will open southern West Virginia to Bristol, Kingsport, and Johnson City, he said.
Goode also offered his appreciation to Gov. Justice for all the improvements he's made in Wyoming County, including the Coalfields, funding for water projects in Upper Huff Creek, Coal Mountain, Pineville to Brenton, and the major improvements to Rt. 10 from Logan County to Mercer County, across Wyoming County.
“Thank you for taking us under your wing,” Goode told the governor.
“It's what we should do,” Justice said. “It's just that important.
“Southern West Virginia, at one time, fueled the entire United States,” Justice said.
“Somebody had to just absolutely say, ‘This area of the world is really important.’
“It’s a crying shame when you think about how long it’s been,” Justice said. “Maybe it’s been close to 30 years – 30 years in the making to open this area of West Virginia to the world.”
"This is amazing. Look at this beautiful West Virginia view standing in the middle of the only four-lane highway in Wyoming County," said Jimmy Wriston, deputy secretary of the Department of Transportation.
"We’re going to extend this four-lane highway on through Wyoming County and on down to Route 23. And we’re going to get it done because this guy said so," he said, pointing at the governor.
•
This 10-mile section of the Coalfields Expressway, from Slab Fork to Mullens, cost $33.5 million and brought the total useable length to 18 miles, from Beckley to Mullens.
Constructed with a 10-inch slab of concrete, the new road has more than 20 miles of drainage pipes to protect the road from water getting trapped underneath and causing failures in the future.
The project is part of the governor's Roads to Prosperity plan and is financed with General Obligation Bonds authorized by the constitutional amendment.
“This has made Mullens,” emphasized David “Bugs” Stover, Wyoming County circuit clerk and senator-elect, of the town's economy.
Stover walked from Welch to Charleston several times to raise awareness of the need for the completion of the road.
“Imagine all the hard work that has gone into this,” Stover said, pointing out the enormous highwalls flanking the new four-lane.
“Geology students will come from everywhere just to study this,” he said. "They can throw their textbooks away; it's all right here."
•
It was 31 years ago when the project was first launched with a legislative resolution.
In 2001, a 1.5-mile section of unpaved, graded four-lane was constructed near the federal prison in McDowell County but is still currently unusable.
In 2009, a 6.9-mile section, from Sophia to Slab Fork in Raleigh County, opened to the public.
Nearly, 12 years ago, the section from Slab Fork to Mullens was graded but never completed for motorists.
The Coalfields Expressway, known as U.S. 121, will traverse 62 miles across McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh counties in West Virginia when completed, and another 51 miles in Virginia, from Pound, in Wise County, through Dickenson and Buchanan counties.