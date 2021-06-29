The West Virginia Coal Hall of Fame inducted its newest class of honorees at a ceremony Tuesday evening, June 22, at the Marriott at Waterfront Place in Morgantown.
This year’s honorees include Jim Justice, Governor of the State of West Virginia; Steve Leer, Former CEO and Chairman of Arch Coal; Michael Quillen, Former CEO and Chairman of Alpha Natural Resources; Chris Cline, founder of Foresight Energy (posthumously); Ralph Ballard, founder of the Investment Management Group, LLC; and, Chris Hamilton, President of the West Virginia Coal Association.
This is the 24th class of inductees for the West Virginia Coal Hall of Fame, which began in 1998. Governor Justice is only the third father-son combination to be honored. His father, James C. Justice, Sr., was inducted in the inaugural class of 1998.