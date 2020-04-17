Officials with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce/New River Gorge CVB are attempting to help local businesses navigate rough patches as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
One tool has been a COVID-19 impact and ideas survey on the chamber's website.
In the survey through April 7, 93.3 percent of the responses said their business is being affected by COVID-19. The remaining 6.7 percent were unsure at the time.
In what ways are they being affected? Below is a sampling:
• Decrease in consumer demand — 60 percent
• Event/order cancellations — 60 percent
• Concerns about workforce becoming ill — 60 percent
• Watching spending closely due to uncertainty — 60 percent
• Need to adjust work schedules and locations — 47 percent
• Workforce impacts and uncertainty — 40 percent
• Anticipating future impacts due to campus closures/delays — 33 percent
• Supply chain disruptions — 20 percent
• Significant increase in consumer demand for certain items — 13 percent
• Delay opening of seasonal business — 7 percent
• Dependent on tourism, bars and restaurants — 7 percent
Businesses and organizations responded to the chamber of commerce the ways they felt the chamber could benefit them as the crisis continues. That included providing information about loans/financial support for businesses (53 percent), helping businesses find more ways to sell their products or services online (20 percent), having a dedicated person for resource referrals and continuity plan support (13 percent), continue providing the current support being offered (13 percent), and aid getting on lists for disaster loans (7 percent).
"Overall, the survey showed that people and the future of their business is uncertain," Becky Sullivan, the chamber of commerce's executive director, said via email. "They appreciate the support, connection, communication and all financial assistance information."
The survey is ongoing, but a second version is also planned.
"As a result of the survey, we created a Facebook group for chamber members to focus on conversations regarding COVID-19 and how everyone can help each other," Sullivan said.
A "Social Media Mania" week-long event was conducted this past week. Different topics were shared and discussed daily. Topics included post frequency, using images to boost posts, image formatting tips, hashtags, videos and sharing capabilities.
Also, chamber officials are reaching out to gauge the interest in a "virtual meet and greet" scenario in the coming weeks. "We would like to see the local business owners go live with the community to share a little bit about what they are doing during these times and how they plan to move forward," Sullivan said. "We are hoping to do more of these types of educational events in person once things get back to normal."
Sullivan said the fluidity of the situation has prevented much of an analysis on how businesses overall are being affected financially. "There are webinars and conference calls every day where the industry is working together to communicate and discuss these challenges."
The chamber website also features information from or links to agencies such as the Small Business Administration as businesses seek to respond to their particular COVID-19 situation.
For more, visit fayettecounty.com or call 304-465-5617.
• • •
Fayetteville-based Cathedral Café, long a staple in the region, is one of the businesses that has faced big changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have switched up our business model quite a bit," says owner Wendy Bayes. The café is "offering breakfast and lunch off the menu for pickup (or delivery if they are able), family-style dinner options five days a week and some hard-to-find grocery items as well, such as yeast, flour, ground beef and breads.
"We also are delivering alcohol after the dinners have all been picked up."
Business is ongoing seven days a week. At five or six employees working currently, the business is about half-staff.
Community response during this trying time has been a boost, Bayes says. "We have been very blessed the last 20 years. Our community has always been very supportive of us and is quick to let us know their needs so that we can fill them.
"This community pulls together like none other. It's why I live here. People have been buying gift certificates like crazy and we've set them to never expire as a thank you for their support."
Bayes says it's been too hectic to assess how the lack of dine-in business has affected the financial bottom line. "I haven't had much time to look at it. It's a different margin for sure. We barely mark up our grocery items, so while sales may be high on a day, the margin may not necessarily be."
Bayes co-owns Raw & Juicy Juice Bar with her daughter, Cassidy. She also co-owns Southside Junction Tap House and Court Street Cottage Airbnb with Cassidy. "We have refunded all March and April reservations at the Airbnb and blocked the dates for reservations to discourage people from vacationing during this time," said Wendy Bayes.
It's difficult not to be able to fully enjoy the camaraderie with her normal daily crowd, she said. "I miss my people. Every single day I miss the people. We do get to see a few friends when they pick up orders or stop by for grocery items or coffee. But of all things, I miss hugs. Big, long, awkwardly long hugs."
Looking down the road, the current crisis will change folks, she said.
"I think that in the long run, people are going to have a newfound appreciation in the living part of life," she said while adding, "I know I've certainly been taught some patience."
