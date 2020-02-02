Chamber produces legislative statement

The Chamber of Commerce is recognized as the voice of business at the local, state and national level. We offer assistance in monitoring business legislation, act generally as the liaison between government and the business community and communicate our positions on legislative issues to elected officials.
The Chamber has two separate advocacy committees: The Governmental Affairs Committee and The Education Affairs Committee. Each meets throughout the year to develop a platform which best advocates for the business community. The committees bring various community players to the table who use their expertise to collaborate on important issues. The end result is a solution-oriented Legislative Policy Position Statement that provides a summary of key issues identified by the two different committees of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. The positions are then adopted by the Board of Directors to be presented to legislators for the 2020 legislative session.
Highlights from each committee are listed below. The full position papers are available at brccc.com or by calling 304-252-7328 or visiting the chamber offices at 245 N. Kanawha St. in Beckley.
Education highlights:
The Chamber’s Education Committee supports Raleigh County Schools’ position that every child, in every school, deserves to be healthy, safe, engaged, supported and challenged. Providing high-quality instruction; decreasing educational gaps between programmatic grade levels; increasing an emphasis in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM); creating school environments that meet individual student needs; and increasing successful matriculation of graduating students into college and careers ensure the needs of the whole child are met.
We support collaboration with existing community health organizations and first lady Cathy Justice’s Communities in Schools initiative to foster a healthy community culture for children and families.
The Chamber supports funding of effective and innovative programs like Option Pathways that target the student who is likely to leave high school or postsecondary education before graduation. We intend to link school officials and the business community to create solutions that will positively impact our youth and adult learners, inspiring them to finish high school or complete an alternative equivalency program and complete a program of postsecondary education.
The Chamber recognizes that Career and Technical Education (CTE) graduates help drive the state’s success and vitality. CTE programs create an environment that integrates core academics with real world experiences.
The Chamber recognizes higher education as key to revitalizing the economy in West Virginia. The Chamber supports the West Virginia treasurer’s program SMART529, fully funding the PROMISE Scholarship, the Higher Education Grant Program, and the WV Invests Scholarship. In order to complement an increase in the PROMISE scholarship for STEM majors, opening the doors of the West Virginia Invests scholarship program to STEM majors and other transfer programs would help the state’s college completion goals and support a stronger and well-trained workforce.
Legislative highlights:
The Chamber recognizes that the sustainment and continued growth of our tourism industry is contingent upon the protection and preservation of our environment. The Chamber supports the enforcement of laws that prevent or retard the despoliation of our environment by unregulated garbage and litter, by improperly treated sewage and industrial discharge.
The Chamber recognizes the critical role of highways and infrastructure in establishing the foundation for a vibrant economy. West Virginia is poised on the threshold of tremendous new investment in priority roadways. The Chamber advocates policy reforms that embrace both proven approaches and new innovation which make roadway (and other infrastructure) construction, operation and maintenance timely and cost efficient. Sustainment of our existing highway network is of at least equal importance to the construction of new highways.
The Chamber supports the establishment of a National Park designation for New River Gorge in a manner that retains and further promotes these remarkable attributes and will create additional economic benefits to the region and improve funding for management and development of the New River Gorge National Park.
Strong grassroots action by members makes a difference in achieving results in government through business forum breakfasts, dialogue with legislators, the development of legislative positions, meet the candidate forums and call to action issue alerts. We would like to thank all the dedicated business representatives who volunteer to help the Chamber. We are very proud to be one of the largest and strongest Chambers in West Virginia because we have a great staff, a committed Board of Directors, dozens of dedicated volunteers and support from 650 business members.