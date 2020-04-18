The Carpenters Loft Primitives and More hosts the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce’s second Virtual Cash Mob. The initiative is sponsored by BB&T.
What’s a virtual cash mob, you may be wondering? It’s a chance to WIN $50 to The Carpenters Loft Primitives and More plus other surprise giveaways while you shop and chat with the company about its products.
The event begins at 10 a.m. and is live on Facebook. Remember to comment during the live event to qualify for drawings.
“This initiative is designed to help small local businesses both now and after our world of commerce fully re-opens,” said Michelle Rotellini, President/CEO of the Chamber. “To kick off the initiative, we will first feature small businesses that were closed to the public due to the Governor’s social distancing order. These businesses were thrown into survival mode and have had to find ways to operate within the guidelines of the stay-at-home order through online selling and curbside pick-up.”
Each week will feature two to three businesses. The featured businesses will schedule a Facebook Live shopping experience for 30 minutes on any particular day/time the business chooses. During the Facebook Live shopping experience, the business will showcase the merchandise they have for sale, tell viewers the features, the price, how to purchase and how to pick-up or have it shipped.
Meanwhile, every person who joins the Facebook Live shopping experience and comments, will be entered in a drawing to win a $50 gift card for the business. At the end of the 30 minute Live shopping experience, Rotellini will draw one name from all that commented. The winner will receive a $50 gift card, sponsored by BB&T, to the business who’s Facebook Live shopping experience they attended.
The participating business will not only get revenues from whatever was sold Live, but they will also get the revenue from the $50 gift card.
BB&T will sponsor the first 10 businesses.
The Chamber will continue for as long as it takes to help our local small businesses rebuild themselves.
— The Beckley Raleigh County
Chamber of Commerce