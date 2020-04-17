Chamber helping members through COVID-19

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.