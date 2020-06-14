Your Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce operates as a nonprofit entity known as a 501(c)(6) corporation. Unlike charities, a 501(c)(6) nonprofit has the authority under state and federal tax rules to represent our members in public policy.
One of the reasons we exist is to keep our members informed on issues impacting their business. Key areas in which we are concerned include workforce education and training, occupational health and safety, and business taxation and regulation. More recently, public health, small business recovery and racial injustice have come into our scope of influence.
The policy direction and overall governance of our Chamber is the responsibility of our governing Board of Directors. Our board is elected regularly from within the business membership base of the chamber. I am a state-registered lobbyist and can take positions on actual or proposed legislation and can endorse candidates for public office at the direction of the board. For the most part, however; the chamber remains nonpartisan and focuses on issues rather than candidates so that we can effectively represent all 650 of our members.
Right now, the chamber is working as your lifeboat in the stormy sea of COVID-19. We are navigating complicated government processes so you can stay focused on keeping your business afloat. We are staying in touch with state legislators and members of Congress in order to communicate how important it is that the economy is not the antithesis of public health. We are working with public health officials, medical professionals, businesses and employers to come up with ways to coexist safely and prosperously together.
Virus containment and mitigation have become a priority in every community across the state. We have partnered with Dr. Ayne Amjad on her hashtag campaign, #Wear A Mask to keep our community safe as businesses reopen. Protecting our nose and mouth with a face covering coupled with frequent handwashing and social distancing will help prevent the spread of coronavirus, which is a necessary component to moving the economy forward.
We’re showcasing how local businesses are protecting the health and safety of our community through a photo collage project that gives employers another medium to show how they are safeguarding the health of both their employees and patrons.
We are holding regular Tele Town Halls to inform business owners and employers about the federal, state and local resources available to assist small businesses in this time of need. Commissioner Kent Leonhardt with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be our guest presenter on Wednesday, July 24, at 10:30 a.m. Commissioner Leonhardt will be speaking about how the Department of Agriculture touches every life in West Virginia. Anyone in the community can attend by calling 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 889 4351 9253 and Password 088350.
Other guest presenters have included the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, the Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Compliance Human Resources and representatives from the offices of Sen. Capito, Sen. Manchin, Congresswoman Miller and Secretary of State Warner. We will continue to offer these Tele Town Halls as part of how we serve our business community during these uncertain times.
We are partnering with local banks like BB&T to offer virtual shopping experiences for businesses during a time when they have a reduction in customers. The initiative is generating sales for small businesses who have experienced a major loss of income throughout the pandemic.
As an organization with a diverse membership, we are committed to standing against racism and injustice. The recent horrific events across our country have made racial injustice something that we MUST deal with immediately as a society. The Chamber will work harder than ever before to ensure our businesses and organizations continue to include diversity, equity and inclusion practices at the center of their daily work. This is a time when we can be an example to other communities across the state and country.
These are but a few of the ways we are working to serve our business community, promote the recovery of our local economy and enhance our quality of place. We are committed to working with you to survive and succeed through these challenging times.