Challenge Academy job fair Thursday

montgomery — Several job positions remain to be filled for Mountaineer Challenge Academy South, and Thursday will mark a perfect opportunity to explore them if you haven’t.
A job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Vining Library.
Those in attendance can learn about 35 open positions for the academy, which is slated to receive its first class in Montgomery later this year.
Onsite applications and interviews will be conducted.
Openings will include:
l Management information specialist
l Trade specialist
l Administrative clerk
l Administrative/storekeeper (two positions)
l Counselor
l Squad leaders (19 positions)
l Dining facility manager
l Dietary assistant/cook (nine positions)
Masks and social distancing will be required at the fair.
For position descriptions and applications, visit www.wvchallenge.org.
During his State of the State address in January 2020, Gov. Jim Justice revealed his administration had secured $3.3 million for the establishment of a second Mountaineer Challenge Academy (MCA) and Mountaineer Job Challenge Program (MJCP) in parts of the former WVU Tech campus.
This fall, the southern campus is expected to welcome its first class for at-risk youth ages 16-18 to train and mentor them to become contributing members of society in a quasi-military environment.
The program focuses on eight core components of academic excellence — physical fitness, leadership/followership, responsibility, citizenship, job skills, service to the community, health and hygiene, and life coping skills.
MCA graduates will be able to earn their high school diploma from their home high school through a pathways option approved by the West Virginia Department of Education.
MCA is a West Virginia National Guard-sponsored endeavor.
January’s announcement said the southern campus will occupy the former WVU Tech’s Maclin Hall and student union buildings and the Baisi Athletic Center.
The expansion of the Challenge Academy in West Virginia is expected to employ an additional 85 people.
The National Guard Youth Challenge Program was founded in 1993.
Some of the same buildings MCA South is slated to occupy were formerly targeted for KVC Health Systems’ Riverbend project.
That program would have been for youths transitioning out of foster care, but it never really got off the ground and plans were abandoned in early 2019.
More details on the Mountaineer Challenge Academy can be found at www.ngchallenge.org and at www.wvchallenge.org.
Steve Keenan