Ondina Kanoun says it’s the homemade dough baked fresh daily that keeps the orders coming in at Casablanca Italian Restaurant in Beaver.
Although the restaurant, which Kanoun co-owns with business partner Aziz Zine, has only been open for a little more than a month, she says it is becoming known for its lasagna, spaghetti and Casablanca Calzone and pizza.
“Our pizzas are amazing,” said Kanoun.
She says it’s the quality and taste of Casablanca’s food, along with its dedicated team, that keep keep people coming back to the Ritter Drive restaurant that formerly housed Pizza Hut, Dickey’s Barbecue Pitt and, most recently, Sorriso Italian Restaurant.
“You have to build that clientele when you’re in a new area,” explained Kanoun. “If you have the right cooks, dishwashers and servers and you serve it to the best of your ability, then your customers are going to come back. But if you don’t have the help you need, then you won’t make it.”
And she said, so far, they’ve been successful.
“Since we opened on Oct. 3, we’ve been truly blessed here,” she continued. “The people here in Beaver and surrounding areas have been amazing. It’s been a true outpouring of support.”
Kanoun met both her husband, Ahmed, and her business partner in the restaurant industry, and she says that’s part of how they came to select their particular cuisine and business name.
“My husband was in the restaurant business when I met him, so I started working with him and then we branched out with Aziz,” said Kanoun. “My partner Aziz is from Casablanca, Morocco, so that’s how we came up with the name. But while he’s Moroccan, his taste is Italian. And my husband is half-Italian, half-Egyptian.”
She added that soul food is her own particular specialty.
And there are plenty of options for all tastes on the menu. From Greek salads and seafood platters to Sicilian pizzas and BBQ chicken rolls, she says there’s truly something for everyone.
Kanoun takes pride in their dessert selection as well.
“We have carrot cake, strawberry, plain and turtle cheesecake and the famous cannoli,” she said.
But she reiterated that the restaurant would be nothing without its focus on service.
“We just want people to feel right at home,” Kanoun said. “In the beginning before we opened, I met with my staff and told them exactly what I was expecting out of them. I told them in their interviews that I expect them to get the food out as soon as it comes up so that it’s piping hot, and I told them I wouldn’t ask them to do anything that I wouldn’t do myself.”
Kanoun, who lives in Princeton, says they hope to expand into different areas in the future but right now they’re focused on getting the business open and off the ground.
So far, she says, she thinks they’re getting it right.
“All of the feedback on Google and Facebook has been great,” she said. “Nothing but good reviews – not one complaint – and that says a lot.”
HOURS
Casablanca Italian Restaurant, at 763 Ritter Drive in Beaver, is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It also offers catering.
MORE INFO
For more information, call 681-207-3531 or visit Casablanca Italian Restaurant on Facebook.