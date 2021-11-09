Carnegie Hall has announced the release of its 2020-2021 Annual Report to the Community.
The comprehensive report features the Halls performance, education, special events and other activities throughout the year of the pandemic. The report is intended to give shareholders and other interested people information about the Halls activities and financial performance.
To view the Carnegie Hall Annual Report online visit carnegiehallwv.org. Hard copies are available at Carnegie Hall located at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.
Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and Fantasy. The Hall is located at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg. For more information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.