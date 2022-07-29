Candy for the eyes

A brand-new eyewear retailer is bringing high-end, fashionable frames and lenses to West Virginia.
Eye Candy Optical recently had its ribbon cutting grand opening ceremony in Beckley, where they offer prescription lenses, reading glasses and stylistic sunglasses.
The owners, James Rudd and Tim Ketterman, are committed to bringing brands such as Gucci, Oakley, Ray Ban, LA Eyeworks, Anne & Valentin and Barton Perreira to the local West Virginia community they call home.
“We’re about customer service, which means taking care of the patient. We want to give them the best quality eyewear that we can fit them with while offering a fashion forward design,” Rudd said. “Most of our frames are hand-made. We have lines from Paris, Denmark, Germany, kind of all over the world as well as many made here right in the USA. We have various hand-crafted, high-quality products.”
The business’ location is adorned with their ambient mindset as the colors are bright and vibrant while the frames are lined throughout the store like cutting-edge technology.
Ketterman believes the aesthetics of fashion can help patients bolster their self-esteem.
“When you have the right fit of glasses, the right color, it brings a whole new level of confidence to a person in a professional setting or even just going out,” Ketterman said.
“I guarantee you that no one in the area has the styles of glasses we have," Rudd said. "We have people traveling from hours away to find the stuff we carry, people traveling from Columbus and Roanoke because we have stuff no one else has.”
They can also order specific styles from their vendors if they don’t have it in stock.
“The advantage of having the stuff we have is that I’ve done this for so long and built up so many connections that if we don’t have it, we can get it,” Rudd asserted confidently.
He is able to bring the big city vogue to the area as he lived in Manhattan for many years and came back to West Virginia to be closer to his parents.
“We are confident that there isn’t an optical store in the area that can hold a candle to what we offer here at Eye Candy,” Rudd said.
Eye Candy Optical has plans to do eye exams in the future as well as to expand their accessory options and optometrist integration.
“We want to give them the experience of how a true boutique eyeglass store handles things,” Ketterman said. “We don’t want them to feel like they’re in a regular ol’ optical shop. That’s why we went with the aesthetic for the shop because in a time of lost hope we wanted to give hope back to our community,” he said.
“We are glad to be able to take care of the community," Rudd said. "We’re proud to give them an experience for their eyeglass selection. It doesn’t have to be in a dry, sterile environment like a doctor’s office. It can be a fun experience, like at Eye Candy.”
Eye Candy Optical is located at 808 N. Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. Its phone number is 681-238-5537, and its hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
