Candy for the eyes

James Rudd, owner of Eye Candy Optical at 808 N. Eisenhower Drive in Beckley, held a ribbon cutting for his new business. Like most new ideas, Eye Candy Optical was born out of personal need. "We simply wanted more fashionable glasses than were available in Beckley," he said. Having lived in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., James Rudd has brought many new, modern, more fashion-forward glasses to West Virginia. "What started as a need turned into a quest to find the best eyewear on the planet. For a frame is not just on your face, it is part of your face. Eye Candy optical is the place where people not only find glasses to see their best but also look their best." Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald