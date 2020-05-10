After roughly 10 months of renovations which are estimated to have cost over $1 million, Campestre Mexican Restaurant has opened its new location in Beckley.
Just a stoplight away from its former location on Harper Road, the new location offers more seating, both inside and outside, a greatly expanded parking lot and a curbside pickup window, a feature which has served the restaurant well given dining restrictions in the era of COVID-19.
Thomas “TB” Brown, a longtime employee and spokesperson for the restaurant, says business has been booming since opening up their new location on May 1.
He added that it was almost a seamless transition with the old location closing the last day in April and the new location opening the first day of May.
“We didn’t serve lunch that first day and we waited till 3 o’clock to open and by 3 o’clock we had a line (of cars) all the way out to Harper Road,” Brown said.
Brown said it’s been roughly 12 years since Campestre first opened in Beckley and since then they gained a good reputation with the people of Beckley, which he knows will only increase with their new location.
Renovations on Campestre’s new location started last July and Brown said he would estimate that the owners invested over $1 million into the building.
“They redid everything,” he said. “It’s a completely different place than it was before.”
In order to create a more modern facade, Brown said crews built inside walls in order to secure the building so that the outside walls could then be torn down and rebuilt.
“It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Brown said. “They threw everything away. They threw the floors away, they threw the walls away, they threw the bar away – they threw everything away and got all new stuff.”
Brown said there isn’t an inch of the new location that he doesn’t love, including the bathrooms.
“You have to see this place,” he said. “They put white porcelain tile floors. All the tables are granite. The bar is about 30 feet of black granite; it’s just beautiful. Even the bathrooms, the kitchen serving area, everything is new – new tile, new light fixtures, new ceiling, new everything and it’s just beautiful.”
In addition to all the new features, Brown said the owners also added some very personal and special touches including a wooden light fixture and black walnut benches in the foyer, which were both made from a large walnut tree from the owners’ family farm in Blacksburg, Va.
Although it is unknown how long it will be until customers will get to enjoy all the work that went into the redesign of the interior, Brown said they are getting a great deal of use out of their curbside drive-through window and their outdoor dining area.
Brown said the drive-through on the right side of the restaurant was part of the renovations long before the coronavirus hit but it has definitely come in handy.
“It’s not a drive-through where you go and order food and pick up the food; it’s a drive-through for the carryout only,” Brown said. “So if you go to the app or website or call and order, you can just drive through and pick it up and you don’t have to get out of your car and we don’t have to come out and bring it to you. It’s great.”
Despite some colder tempuratures last week, Brown said they’ve also had people using their outdoor dining area at the front of the restaurant.
Brown said they have eight outdoor tables that can seat about four people each.
He said the tables are spaced out enough to effectively enforce social distancing rules and the servers are wearing masks and gloves. All of the cutlery is single use and disposable, which helps maintain the safety of customers and employees.
With the addition of outdoor dining and the increase in the number of takeout orders, Brown said they have been able to hire back many of their employees who were previously laid off due to COVID-19 cutbacks.
Another plus for the new location is the greatly expanded parking lot. Brown said the parking lot at the former location was known to cause problems.
“The big advantage down here is a huge parking lot, which we’re getting ready to expand even more,” Brown said. “We’ll actually have people waiting to be served here where before there wasn’t room to park so there wasn’t a wait time.”
From the burritos to the fajitas, Brown said the menu is staying pretty much the same though the owners intend to have a few surprise menu items for customers to look forward to when the restaurant is finally able to have its grand opening.
To place an order for curbside pickup, go to campestre.com and click on the Beckley location.
Campestre’s new location is 2015 Harper Road, Beckley.