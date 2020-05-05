CHARLESTON – Calhoun County led West Virginia in new business registration growth percentage for the month of April 2020. A total of six new businesses registered to operate in the County during the month, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Statewide, the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office registered 780 new businesses in April. The number of registered business entities in Calhoun County grew from 167 to 173, which equates to a 3.59 percent increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Summers, Pleasants, Morgan, and Taylor counties also had notable growth during the month.
The number of business entities in Summers County grew from 390 to 397, with Pleasants County business entities increasing from 189 to 192. Morgan County experienced an increase in new business registrations from 634 to 644, and Taylor County went from 418 to 424 for the month.
West Virginia saw a 9.01 percent growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period. Summers County led the increase with 17.11 percent growth. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.
The Business & Licensing Division also received more than 12,000 annual reports between March and April. Annual reports for West Virginia businesses are due by July 1 and may be filed online at Business4WV.gov.