A Nicholas County Town Hall focused on business resources and information will be conducted on Tuesday, July 14, in Summersville.
The town hall will be presented by the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and WV Hive, a program of the NRGRDA. Hosting will be Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer, Nicholas County Commissioner Garrett Cole, NRGRDA Executive Director Joe Brouse, and Mary Legg, a business advisor with WV Hive.
The event will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center, at 3 Armory Way, Summersville, WV 26651.
Among the topics will be Small Business Administration Covid-19-related programs, pivoting your business, and grants and other loan programs. There will also be a question-and-answer session.
Similar town halls were held in Oak Hill and Hinton in June. At the Oak Hill gathering on June 23, Brouse and Legg led a discussion which profiled grants and loans available to assist small businesses as they attempt to deal with economic problems that may have cropped up in the wake of the pandemic. They also talked about other business situations, some of which were not related to Covid-19.
"We're hearing from the small businesses in our towns all across our footprint; they're looking for direction," Brouse said at the Oak Hill meeting. "Some of them are doing OK, and some of them aren't. And some have closed. Some of the ones that have closed are looking to get back.
"We need to direct them to the resources; the resources are out there."
Proper social distancing will be observed at the July 14 town hall. Masks will be required.
Registration is free, but those interested in taking part are asked to register in advance via eventbrite.com at https://bit.ly/3imic4r.
Anyone with questions can email information@wvhive.com.
For business and employee resources, information and updates on Covid-19, visit the WV Hive website at https://wvhive.com/covid-19-update/.
