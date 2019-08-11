Business coach receives state award

Business coach Shannon Mitchell is being honored as West Virginia’s 2019 State Star.
Debra Martin, state director for the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC), recently made the announcement in a press release.
Mitchell, who joined WV SBDC in January 2017, works with businesses in Nicholas, Webster, Fayette, Raleigh, Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.
She will join SBDC State Star honorees from each state who will be recognized in September during the 39th Annual America’s SBDC Conference in Long Beach, Calif. The criteria for State Stars include being an exemplary performer, making a significant contribution to their state or SBDC program, and showing a strong commitment to small business.
“Shannon brings real-world experience and understanding to her position as a trusted adviser to small-business owners,” Martin said in the release. “She has extensive knowledge of several industries, including food service, construction, government contracting, and insurance. She has owned and operated startups and existing businesses with revenues from $200,000 to $10 million a year.
“This broad experience has equipped her to support small-business owners in all phases of the business life cycle. Shannon specializes in assisting existing business owners, helping them to improve profitability, cash flow, operational efficiency and, ultimately, to grow their businesses.”
