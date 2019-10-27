washington, d.c. — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced $800,000 through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to strengthen and diversify West Virginia’s economy by increasing the number of jobs and the support of capital investments through expansion of SustainU, a Coalfield Development Corporation company based in Morgantown.
SustainU is a clothing company focused on changing the way clothes are made to improve the environment, reinvigorate America’s manufacturing sector, and educate the world about how clothing can positively impact lives.
WVU Tech’s adventure recreation management academic program has been nominated for the Best Educational Outdoor Recreation Program in the 2020 Best of the Blue Ridge for Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine, a national outdoor magazine.
WVU Tech is asking for community support to spread the word and obtain votes.
Voting is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CVN2S2S
The full listing of all categories is available at https://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/best-blue-ridge-2020/. WVU Tech is listed in the business category under Educational Outdoor Rec Program.
Gov. Jim Justice has announced that all United States veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park or state forest during the upcoming Veterans Appreciation weeks are eligible for a 50 percent discount on overnight lodging.
The discount coincides with the annual Veterans Appreciation program, held each year on and around Veterans Day.
Veterans will receive 50 percent off regular lodge and cabin rates on stays between Nov. 1 and Nov. 15. The offer is available to all military personnel who have served or those currently in reserve or active duty. It’s subject to availability and regular minimum stay requirements and cannot be used in conjunction with packages, other discounts or promotions.
To receive this special discount, guests can make an online reservation at www.wvstateparks.com and use promo code VETERAN at checkout. Presentation of military or veteran status will be requested upon check-in.
When making reservations by calling a park or the West Virginia State Park Customer Call Center at 1-833-WVPARKS, ask for the “Veterans Appreciation” rate.
charleston — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a $700 million, multistate settlement to resolve allegations that the maker of Suboxone improperly marketed and promoted the drug in its distribution, allegations that led to the improper use of state Medicaid funds.
The company, Reckitt Benckiser Group, will provide West Virginia more than $11.98 million. The state will keep more than $2.93 million, while the balance will reimburse federal Medicaid programs — a matter consistent with previous Medicaid settlements.
Nationally, more than $400 million of Reckitt’s $700 million payout will go to the Medicaid programs.
The West Virginia Bureau of Medicaid Services will receive about $1.47 million of the state’s share.
charleston — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s disability fraud partnership has generated more than $19.7 million in savings in just under four years of operation.
The partnership generated $1.24 million in projected savings for state and federal governments during the third quarter of 2019. That pushes its total savings to $19.78 million since its inception in West Virginia.
The Cooperative Disability Investigations Unit, a partnership with the Social Security Administration, investigates suspicious or questionable disability claims. It investigates beneficiaries, claimants and any third party who facilitate fraud.
The unit’s findings help disability examiners make informed decisions and ensure payment accuracy, while also equipping state and federal prosecutors with the facts needed to secure a conviction. This, in turn, generates significant savings for taxpayers.
washington, d.c. — U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced a grant totaling $877,630 for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to support maternal and child health services across the state. Funding is provided by the Department of Health and Human Services.