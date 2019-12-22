U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Doug Jones, D-Ala., have introduced the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (NOPAIN) Act. The legislation aims to help address barriers to non-opioid pain management for those enrolled in Medicare, which will help stem the opioid epidemic across the nation. Capito and Jones were joined by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Under current law, hospitals receive the same payment from Medicare regardless of whether a physician prescribes an opioid or a non-opioid. As a result, hospitals rely on opioids, which are typically dispensed by a pharmacy after discharge at little or no cost to the hospital. The NOPAIN Act would change this policy by directing CMS to provide separate Medicare reimbursement for non-opioid treatments used to manage pain in both the hospital outpatient department and the ambulatory surgery center settings.
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin have announced Clay County Business Development Authority is the recipient of a $2,746,743.29 grant to aid flood cleanup. Funding is provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The estate of U.S. District Court Judge Damon J. Keith has made a $100,000 bequest to an endowed scholarship fund at West Virginia State University (WVSU) that was established in honor of the late justice. Keith, who passed away in April, was a 1943 graduate of what was then West Virginia State College. He served more than five decades on the federal bench first as a U.S. District Court judge and later on the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
The endowed scholarship fund established in Keith’s honor is designed for Detroit area public school students who demonstrate academic achievement, as well as a commitment to leadership and service to humanity. At WVSU, Keith Scholars must continuously strive for academic excellence by maintaining a minimum 3.25 grade point average, while making satisfactory progress toward degree completion.
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito introduced bipartisan legislation to advance research and promote coal-derived carbon products. Some of these coal products include carbon fiber, graphite and carbon foam. The senators were joined by Sen, John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
The COAL TeCC Act also directs DOE to establish a $4 million pilot and demonstration program in Appalachia to help coal-derived carbon products reach the commercialization phase.
An educational partnership is in full swing between Bluefield State College and Industrial Plating & Machine.
Now entering week three of the program, the 10-week modern machine class covers everything from basic measuring to CNC programming and computerized drafting.
