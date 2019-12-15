Business briefs

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, led a bipartisan group of senators in sending a letter to Neil Chatterjee, chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), emphasizing the dangers of incorporating equipment manufactured by Huawei Technologies Co. into the nation’s critical infrastructure.
In the letter, Manchin and nine of his colleagues ask for Chatterjee’s assurance that FERC understands the threat posed to U.S. national security by the Chinese-owned telecommunications company, and urge FERC to work with the administration to combat the threat. The letter was also signed by Sens. Angus King, I-Maine; Jim Risch, R-Idaho; Richard Burr, R-N.C.; Mark Warner, D-Va.; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; and John Cornyn, R-Texas.
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee has reported five bills this year to enhance the security of this nation’s electric grid.
Following a national search, Dr. Beth Wolfe has been named the new executive vice president of enrollment management at the University of Charleston. Wolfe comes to UC from Marshall University, where she served for the past 13 years, most recently as the director of continuing education.
As director of recruitment at Marshall, she led efforts to bring in the two largest freshman classes in Marshall history. As director of continuing education, she launched the successful Lifelong Learning Program that provides informal learning opportunities to retirees in the greater Huntington area.
An avid writer and public speaker, Wolfe was invited to speak in the inaugural TEDx Marshall University event last spring, and her poetry will appear in the 2020 edition of the Women of Appalachia Project anthology. Her research interests include higher education marketing and workplace civility in higher education.
Wolfe will begin her appointment at UC on Jan. 13, 2020.
Pendleton County led West Virginia in new business growth percentage for November 2019. Seven new businesses registered to operate in the county during the month, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.
The number of business entities in Gilmer County grew from 192 to 196; Doddridge County business entities increased from 198 to 202. Summers County experienced an increase in new business registrations from 349 to 356, and Calhoun County went from 152 to 155 for the month.
Statewide, West Virginia saw a 9.45 percent growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period. The increase in those 12 months was led by Summers County with 19.87 percent growth.
