FASTSIGNS® of Beckley is sponsoring Santa’s Christmas Adventure at The Resort at Glade Springs, now in its seventh consecutive year. An interactive holiday experience for children and families, it will be open to the public today, Dec. 14, and Dec. 15 at the Pavilion at 255 Resort Drive in Daniels.
FASTSIGNS will transform a section of The Resort at Glade Springs into the North Pole — with forest-lined streets, an elf control room, pretend store fronts and a holiday-inspired FASTSIGNS center.
The partnership between FASTSIGNS and the resort began when the team created sign pieces for the Fright Nights event which included a wrapped Fright Night van, printed banners, shirts, selfie backgrounds and more.
Advance reservations are required for admission, and tickets can be purchased online at facebook.com/gladechristmas. Reservations are available by time slots from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. each night of the event. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. The Resort Packages including rooms must be reserved by calling The Resort at Glade Springs reservations desk directly at 304-763-2000.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $451,523 for West Virginia University through the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense University Research Instrumentation Program. Funding will support research and development of military defense technology.
Battelle, a nonprofit research and development organization, won a recent U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) award that has an interesting twist for coal.
Battelle was among the DOE’s recipients in funding for cost-shared research and development projects. The project is to be executed in a parallel program with the Ohio Coal Development Office. Battelle will develop a process to convert bituminous coal into polyurethane foam products along with some low-sulfur fuel oil by-product. The results are expected to confirm the commercial viability of a coal-to-high-value solid foam products process.
Coal currently sells for $50 to $60 a ton and polyurethane foams sell for $5,000 to $6,000 per ton. These expensive foams are made from petroleum products, but coal can be converted by either heat or solvents into a polyol that does the same thing.
Based on research that dates to 1974, Battelle has a patent that uses a solvent to transform coal into such a polyol. The high-value chemical can be used to make foams for a variety of products, including insulation for buildings.
“This traps the carbon in the rigid insulation foam,” said Satya Chauhan, a scientist, business developer and principal investigator on the project. “This is an important project to illustrate the importance of employing a wide variety of approaches to use fossil fuels in an environmentally responsible way and reduce the amount of carbon dioxide we release into the atmosphere.”
Targeted News Service
