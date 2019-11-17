The National Fire Protection Association has received just shy of a million dollars in Fire Prevention and Safety Grant money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to develop a free public safety drone compliance program that includes educational training and a searchable knowledge base that tracks fire service drone programs and usage.
Fire departments have rapidly expanded the use of drones as more communities have realized the lifesaving impact that aerial technology can have in response to structural fires, wildland firefighting, search and rescue efforts, hazardous material responses, natural disaster efforts, and any other events that would benefit from increased situational awareness.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a $700 million, multistate settlement to resolve allegations that the maker of Suboxone improperly marketed and promoted the drug in its distribution, allegations that led to the improper use of state Medicaid funds.
The company, Reckitt Benckiser Group, will provide West Virginia more than $11.98 million. The state will keep more than $2.93 million, while the balance will reimburse federal Medicaid programs – a matter consistent with previous Medicaid settlements.
It marks the first settlement since the Attorney General’s Office assumed control of the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
The U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee held a hearing to receive testimony on several recreation bills. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, stressed the economic impact outdoor recreation has had and will have for states across the country, particularly West Virginia.
“Outdoor recreation has been a powerful economic driver in states across the country — and my home state of West Virginia is no exception. It’s been wonderful. I’ve seen firsthand the jobs that the outdoor recreation economy has brought to rural areas in West Virginia. Outdoor recreation in my state now generates two percent of our GDP and supports 22,200 jobs. And three percent of our workforce is now employed in the outdoor recreational sector, earning over $688 million in salaries,” Manchin said.
The West Virginia State University Economic Development Center will host a workshop on “Business Fundamentals” Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. The free event is being co-presented by the West Virginia Small Business Development Center.
Space is limited, and registration is required. Participants can register on the Small Business Development Center website, under the Training tab.
The WVSU EDC is at 1506 Kanawha Blvd. W. in Charleston. For more information, contact 304-720-1401.
Send your company briefs – promotions, hires, awards, etc. – to rhnews@register-herald.com.
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, have announced $313,000 for the City of Beckley from the Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Community Development Block Grants program to preserve and expand affordable housing options and provide assistance for low-income families.
Beckley resident and business owner Greg Darby, president of Little General Stores, has been appointed chairman of the West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association board of directors for 2019-20.
The organization represents convenience stores, independent groceries and petroleum markets across the state. The nearly 300 member companies employ over 2.5 percent of the state’s population — more than 50,000 residents.
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced a series of economic development grants totaling $7,049,375 for eight projects throughout the state. Funding is provided by the Economic Development Administration.
Donors gave more than $11 million Wednesday, Nov. 13, during West Virginia University’s third annual Day of Giving, topping last year’s $6.2 million raised.
It was promoted as “One University. Our Future. Our Day” and donors responded making more than 4,000 gifts during the WVU Foundation’s 24-hour online giving event totaling $11.3 million. That’s over 1,000 gifts more than were made during 2018’s WVU Day of Giving.
