Tara Rosencrance, paralegal and pro bono coordinator of Legal Aid of West Virginia recently presented Tiffany Groves, legal assistant at the law firm of Hamilton, Burgess, Young and Pollard, with a gift basket in acknowledgement of the firm’s continuing aid to clients who cannot afford to pay for legal services.
The law offices of Hamilton, Burgess, Young and Pollard, PLLC, have provided free help to Legal Aid of West Virginia for over 35 years. “Their dedication to low-income West Virginians seeking justice is unmatched,” Rosencrance said.
The firm has offices in Fayetteville and Princeton.
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, have announced $313,000 for the City of Beckley from the Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Community Development Block Grants program to preserve and expand affordable housing options and provide assistance for low-income families.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health has announced its Office of Medical Cannabis will begin accepting permit applications for medical cannabis growers, processors, dispensaries, and laboratories on Dec. 19. A link to the web-based application will be available at www.medcanwv.org beginning at 3 p.m. EST on Dec. 19. No paper option will be available. The application period will be open for 60 days, ending on Feb. 18, at 3 p.m. EST. After Feb. 18, 2020, no additional applications will be accepted.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is seeking Request for Applications for 2020 Specialty Crop Block Grants. Funds awarded must be used to enhance the production, processing and consumption of specialty crops in West Virginia. Applications are due Jan. 8, 2020.
The SCBGP is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the WVDA. Grant recipients have two years to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.
There are two changes for FY 2020 grants. First, the floor and ceiling for grant funding has been adjusted to $15,000 and $100,000 respectively. Second, projects will run for two-year cycles instead of the previous three-year cycles. Application, instructions and other information can be found at https://agriculture.wv.gov/divisions/marketinganddevelopment/Pages/Grant-and-Training-Opportunities.aspx.
W.V. Orthotic and Prosthetic Center Inc. in Beckley was awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity $6.8 million federal contract from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for orthotic appliances and related services, according to Targeted News Service.
Send your company briefs – promotions, hires, awards, etc. – to rhnews@register-herald.com.