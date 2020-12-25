High schools across region qualify for voter registration recognition
Secretary of State Mac Warner has announced that 41 West Virginia high schools, including 13 in southern West Virginia, registered 85 to 100 percent of their eligible senior class to vote during the 2019-2020 school year, qualifying them for the Jennings Randolph Award.
The Jennings Randolph Award program is an effort by the Secretary of State’s Office working with county clerks to encourage students to discuss the importance of civic engagement and to register to vote. The award is named for the late U.S. Sen. Jennings Randolph, a West Virginia native, who sponsored the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which reduced the voting age from 21 to 18.
West Virginia public and private high schools that register at least 85 percent of their eligible students to vote are honored with the award for their efforts.
Fayette County
- Meadow Bridge High School
- Midland Trail High School
- Oak Hill High School
Mercer County
- Montcalm High School
- Pikeview High School
Monroe County
- James Monroe High School
Nicholas County
- Nicholas High School
- Richwood High School
Raleigh County
- Independence High School
- Liberty High School
- Shady Spring High School
- Woodrow Wilson High School
Wyoming County
- Westside High School.
----------
The West Virginia Business & Industry Council (BIC) announced that Mike Clowser has been elected chairman of the organization. He succeeds Chris Hamilton, senior vice president of the West Virginia Coal Association, who has served in the position since 2012.
Clowser, who serves as executive director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia, will assume the chairmanship of the West Virginia Business & Industry Council on Jan. 1, 2021. Bridget Lambert, president of the West Virginia Retailers Association, was elected first vice chairwoman of the organization.
The West Virginia Business & Industry Council represents numerous West Virginia trade associations and businesses accounting for hundreds of thousands of employees across the state.
----------
The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) raised a record $100,067 in 2020 to give to the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia to help children across the state dealing with crisis in the family.
Funds will be used for the organization’s assistance programs, which include emergency child shelters, foster care, adoption support, mentoring, early intervention and numerous other family support programs.
OMEGA was organized to promote and improve the business interests of those engaged in the petroleum marketing, retail grocery and convenience store industries within the state of West Virginia.