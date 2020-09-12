Authority gets hands on $750,000 to support mom-and-pops
The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority has received $750,000 for its revolving loan fund to support smaller mom-and-pop operations that have struggled during the pandemic.
As part of Appalachian Regional Commission Covid relief investments announced back in June, the loans will be written with the Authority as the lender, and are designed with attractive terms to specifically help the region’s most vulnerable small businesses.
“These loans are looking not only at immediate needs, but needs further down the road,” Executive Director Joe Brouse said.
Businesses that have already completed the pre-qualification form will be notified of next steps in the process.
If any busuness owner is interested in getting the application process started, visit https://nrgrda.org/loan-information/.
● ● ●
The United States Department of Agriculture is spending $253,371 to repair and rehabilitate up to 39 homes for low-income households in 22 counties in rural West Virginia, including Fayette, Nicholas and Raleigh counties, according to a press release from the ag department.
USDA Rural Development’s housing preservation grants are used to repair or replace electrical wiring, foundations, roofs, insulation, heating systems, and water/waste disposal; add handicap accessibility; provide labor and materials; and more.
● ● ●
The West Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding citizens that they can utilize the Safety With Action Today hotline with concerns about roads in their communities. The SWAT program is set up to track complaints and ensure that citizens receive timely responses to their questions. Call 1-833-WVROADS, email WVROADS@wv.gov, or go to http://dotforms.wv.gov/cra to file a form.
● ● ●
Lost wages assistance is on the way. Beginning this week, WorkForce West Virginia will begin distributing $400 per week in Lost Wages Assistance payments to West Virginians who are unemployed due to disruptions caused by Covid-19.
Of the total, $300 is being paid for by the federal government, while the remaining $100 is being paid for by the state.
West Virginia is one of four states that is supplying the extra $100.
Acting Commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia Scott Adkins reported that FEMA has approved West Virginia for $103 million in benefits.
West Virginia is currently approved to pay five weeks of benefits, retroactive to the week ending Saturday, Aug. 1.
All eligible applicants for all five weeks will get a single check or a single deposit of $2,000, minus any taxes the applicant has chosen to withhold.
Individuals who returned to work prior to Aug. 1 are ineligible.
To be eligible for LWA, recipients must receive at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefits and they must certify that they are unemployed or at least partly unemployed due to disruptions caused by Covid-19.