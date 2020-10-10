Economic Outlook conferences measure effect, opportunities
of viral pandemic
The annual West Virginia Economic Outlook conferences kick off this week with an overview of the state’s economic future, including an in-depth discussion of moving beyond Covid-19 and new opportunities resulting from the pandemic.
The first stop in a statewide tour is Charleston on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Because of the pandemic, it is a “live virtual event” via Zoom. Participants can acquire the link by registering.
Scheduled to speak are:
λ Thomas Barkin, president and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
λ John Deskins, director, West Virginia University Bureau of Business & Economic Research.
λ Mark Muchow, deputy cabinet secretary, West Virginia Department of Revenue.
This year’s agenda is to inform leaders from across West Virginia of economic data and other insights about the the economic climate and outlook.
A panel of experts will address the importance of overcoming the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and finding new opportunities.
The New River Gorge Area Economic Outlook Conference is listed in the fall itinerary but has yet to lock in a date.
Other conferences include:
λ Wheeling Area Economic Outlook Conference, Wheeling, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to noon, live virtual.
λ North Central Economic Outlook Conference, Fairmont, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to noon, Robert H. Mollohan Research Center.
λ Eastern Panhandle Economic Outlook Conference, Martinsburg, Nov. 10, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., live virtual.
λλλ
Kelly Allen has been named executive director of The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.
Allen will lead the nonprofit’s team of seven staff members into their 13th year as an authority on state budget and tax policy.
Allen joined the WVCBP in 2018 as policy outreach coordinator. She became director of policy engagement in 2019 and was named deputy director in January 2020.
Allen is a lifelong West Virginia resident and has a master’s degree in public administration from Penn State University.
Allen fills the vacancy of founding executive director Ted Boettner.
λλλ
New business registrations added 1,389 listings with the Secretary of State’s Office in September.
Summers County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of 22 new businesses, representing a 4.11 percent increase.
Over the past year, the state saw an 8.98 percent growth in business registrations. Summers County led the increase with 23.06 percent growth.
Registration growth rates
By number and percentage in September:
McDowell 81.59
Mercer 311.39
Fayette 231.35
Wyoming 71.25
Greenbrier 271.22
Nicholas 141.09
Raleigh 381.04
Monroe 60.84
λλλ
Concord’s Day of Giving exceeds goal
The 2020 Concord University Day of Giving exceeded its goal. Earmarked for the Concord University Foundation’s Annual Fund, the campaign focused on raising $50,000 in 24 hours.
This year’s event kept pace with the 2019 Day of Giving in surpassing the goal set by organizers. Last year, CU alumni and friends were called upon to raise $24,000 in 24 hours. For 2020, the bar was raised to the $50,000 mark.
λλλ
Visa executive and WVU alumnus William Sheedy and his wife, Patricia, are donating $2.5 million to the John Chambers College of Business and Economics at West Virginia University for an experiential learning pavilion.