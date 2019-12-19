West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urged consumers to be careful when having packages delivered to their homes.
Consumers should consider having packages shipped to their workplace or to a trusted neighbor’s house instead of allowing gifts to be left unattended at home. Consumers can also opt to have their packages shipped to a local post office for pickup.
Consumers should always require a signature to verify receipt. Video doorbells also have become increasingly popular and, in some instances, have caught porch pirates red-handed.
The attorney general also warned consumers to watch for shipping scams, such as the “parcel-waiting” scheme. It targets consumers with a card claiming someone attempted to make a delivery and asks the consumer to call a specific number for more detail. Those who make the call may be placed on hold and connected to a premium or overseas service that can prove costly and jeopardize personal information.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced his office has hit a milestone in launching an online system for charities and charitable solicitors. A first for West Virginia, the accomplishment mirrors for charities and nonprofits what his office has done to transform business and licensing registration procedures in the state.
The move will not only save West Virginia charities money but eliminate steps of data entry by staff and, in turn, reduce the chance for human error. In addition, it will eliminate more than 96 percent of paper filed with the office, which equates to approximately 140,000 pieces of paper each year.
Warner said he will also push to remove the antiquated notary requirement for charity registrations in the upcoming legislative session. Once passed, West Virginia charities will be able to submit 100 percent of all registration and document filings online.
From an old train depot to empty buildings dotting a town square, the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center at West Virginia University hopes to revive communities through its latest string of redevelopment grants.
Nine West Virginia communities will each benefit from a $5,000 grant award, made possible by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, to redevelop abandoned and dilapidated industrial sites. The awards are part of the 2019-2020 Foundations for Overcoming Challenges and Utilizing Strengths West Virginia Brownfields Program, which helps communities create a redevelopment vision for brownfield properties.
Brownfields are abandoned or underutilized properties that have not been redeveloped due to real or perceived environmental barriers. Examples include former gas stations, glass factories, machine shops, manufacturing and processing facilities, dry cleaners, mine-scarred lands, abandoned schools and former railroad-related properties.
Grant recipients from this region include :
— Town of Marlinton, to create a community wetland educational park between a stretch of the Greenbrier River (Rail) Trail and Fourth Avenue.
— Meadow River Valley Association, Inc., to develop the Meadow River Valley Community Center, which will consist of an early childhood development center, housing, recreational facilities and business incubation space.
