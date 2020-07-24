Small business grant application open
Applications are available online for small businesses seeking to receive funding through the West Virginia CARES Act Small Business Grant Program. The initiative will provide $150 million of West Virginia’s CARES Act funding to qualifying businesses across the state.
Any West Virginia-based small business, in existence on Feb. 29 with one to 35 employees, will be able to apply for up to $5,000 in grant funding. Businesses planning to apply must first register as a vendor with the state. Guidelines for the grants and instructions on how to apply are available at Grants.wv.gov.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30.
● ● ●
Allegheny Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Pendleton Community Bank, announced second quarter 2020 net income of $1,391,000 or $1.68 per share this week. In comparison, net income for second quarter 2019 was $821,000 or $0.98 per share.
For the first half of 2020, Allegheny had net income of $2,020,000 or $2.44 per share, which is an increase in net income from $1,679,000 earned in the first half of 2019. Return on Average Assets (ROAA) for the first six months was 0.87 percent and the Return on Average Equity (ROAE) was 9.86 percent compared to a ROAA of 1.08 percent and a ROAE of 8.73 percent for the same period of 2019.
Assets increased by 54.9 percent from June 30, 2019, to June 30, 2020, and at the end of the quarter totaled $491.0 million. On June 30, 2020, total loans were $354.7 million, an increase of $102.2 million, or 40.5 percent from June 30, 2019, while deposits grew $163.0 million, or 60.1 percent for the same period. Shareholders’ Equity at the end of the quarter totaled $42.8 million.
● ● ●
United Community Banks, Inc., also reported second quarter financial results this week, with record year-over-year loan and deposit growth. United delivered net income of $25.1 million and pre-tax pre-provision income of $65.6 million and built its allowance for credit losses with a $33.5 million provision for credit losses. Due largely to the continued reserve build anticipating potential future loan losses driven by Covid-19 effects on the economy, diluted earnings per share of $0.32 represented a decrease of $0.23 or 42 percent, from a year ago. Excluding merger-related and other charges, diluted operating earnings per share were also $0.32, also down 46 percent from last year. United’s return on assets (ROA) was 0.71 percent and its return on common equity was 6.2 percent for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 0.72 percent and its return on tangible common equity was 8.1 percent.
The quarter saw record growth with total loans increasing by $1.2 billion – mainly from PPP loans. However, non-PPP loans also grew at a 5 percent annualized rate.