Commission enters orders holding Frontier accountable
The Public Service Commission entered orders Friday requiring Frontier to upgrade and maintain its systems.
The orders were filed in the Frontier bankruptcy case and quality of service focused management audit.
Frontier has committed to spending a minimum of $200 million in capital expenditures in the state before 2024 and deploying fiber to at least 150,000 West Virginia locations by Dec. 31, 2027. If Frontier does not maintain the budgeted levels of capital expenditures, the commission may initiate a proceeding to establish surety requirements.
Tourism and outdoor adventure business partners in southern West Virginia will host up to 50 North America travel writers May 16-20 for a meeting of the Freelance Council of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW).
Originally scheduled for May 2020, the meeting was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Interest was strong last year, and we are pleased to be the destination that once again plans to welcome a well-traveled group of journalists who make their living exploring and reporting on some of the world’s most beautiful places,” said Roger Wilson, CEO of Adventures on the Gorge, in a press release.
SATW is an association of travel writers in North America, with members including writers for print and online outlets as well as broadcasters, bloggers and influencers.
------
A West Virginia group is raising money in hopes of purchasing land for a community farm.
Agrarian Trust Director Ian McSweeney told West Virginia News Service that the national organization is working with the West Virginia Agrarian Commons to buy an 82-acre farm in Fayette County with a 99-year lease.
The cooperative farm would lower costs to make it easier for new growers to enter agriculture production, he said.
Many new farmers take on so much debt, they can’t afford to use sustainable farming practices, said Susanna Wheeler, board president of the West Virginia Agrarian Commons.
The group said after it buys the Fayette County farm, it will become the New Roots Community Farm and will expand food access across the region.
------
The next Tele-Town session sponsored by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will focus on the federal CARES Act 2.
Jina Belcher, executive director of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, and Tiffany Kapp, president of Compliance WV, will conduct a question-and-answer on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 10:30 a.m.
To submit a question or make a comment during the Tele-Town Hall, email it to mrotellini@brccc.com.
To dial in to the session, call 1-712-832-8330 or 1-717-275-8940. The access code is 853 2385.