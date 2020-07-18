Humanities grant deadline approaches
The West Virginia Humanities Council is seeking proposals for its upcoming Sept. 1 grant deadline. Four grant categories will be offered to nonprofit organizations that support educational programming.
Major grants. This category supports public programs including lectures, school projects, symposia, panel discussions, reading and discussion series, exhibits, re-enactments, and conferences. Proposals may request up to $20,000.
Media grants support the planning, scripting and production of audio or video materials, websites, or a newspaper series. Media grant proposals may request up to $20,000.
Publication grants support the production phase of completed manuscripts on West Virginia topics in the humanities, or manuscripts by West Virginia authors on any subject in the humanities. Only recognized nonprofit and academic presses are eligible to apply. Publication grant proposals may request up to $20,000.
Teacher Institute grants are available to colleges, universities, and the West Virginia Department of Education to develop summer seminars on humanities topics suited to the teaching needs of elementary or secondary teachers. Applicants may request up to $25,000.
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program contact grants administrator Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or email her at riebe@wvhumanities.org. Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, wvhumanities.org/grants.
● ● ●
Emily Sears Cook has been hired by Bluefield College and the Office of Student Development as the director of counseling and wellness.
A former student, Cook is familiar to campus. She graduated in 2012 with a B.A. in English. While at Bluefield College, Cook was a member of the Alpha Chi National Honor Society and elected president of the Student Government Association (SGA).
After graduating, Cook taught English at Graham High School. In 2015, she earned a Master of Education in schoolcounseling from Liberty University and served as Graham High School’s school counselor.
Cook and husband, Chris, have a 3-year-old daughter, Avery.
● ● ●
FASTSIGNS of Beckley recently donated time, talent, tools and finances to support local arts in its community by helping the Beckley Art Center upgrade its existing exterior sign.
FASTSIGNS selected the organization as a recipient of its community giveback program.
“With our community giveback program, not only do I get to help a business, program or event in our community, I also witness the pride it gives my team,” said Billie Jackson, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Beckley.