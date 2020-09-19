Regional coal producers restructure, expand and rename
Four regional coal producers have restructured and expanded the Virginia Coal & Energy Alliance to now be named the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association (MCPA), which will focus on issues specific to the metallurgical coal industry. The changes are effective immediately, and the association will begin its initial advocacy efforts in Virginia and West Virginia.
The realities of a changing coal industry brought on by reduced demand for thermal coal and a subsequent shift of production by the founding members more toward metallurgical coal have prompted the creation of the MCPA.
The four coal producers who have led this effort are: Contura Energy, Inc., Coronado Coal LLC, United Coal Company LLC (a subsidiary of Metinvest Group), and RAMACO Resources, Inc.
● ● ●
Sign-up period for the West Virginia Forest Stewardship Program – helping landowners with forest management on their land – is underway for all counties.
Under the program, a landowner hires an approved consulting forester and fills out and submits required paperwork. Once approved, the consulting forester can proceed with work on the stewardship plan.
The landowner sends the statement of intent and invoices for payment. Reimbursement will be made for 75 percent of the cost of the plan based on a set price of $600 for the plan and $6.50 an acre.
More information is available on the program’s website.
● ● ●
The West Virginia Department of Transportation has released another round of purchase order paving projects totaling nearly $12 million. These 45 projects are ready to pave with all preliminary work such as drainage, ditching, and pothole patching already completed earlier in the season.
The projects in southern West Virginia are:
● Boone County (Sylvester-Whitesville)
● Fayette County (Crickmer Road)
● Mingo County (Rockhouse Fork)
● Nicholas County (Mt Nebo Intersection)
● Summers County (Ballengee Road)
● ● ●
Concord University is calling on all alumni and friends to join in the 2020 Day of Giving and help raise $50,000 in 24 hours. This special fundraising campaign will run from Thursday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m.
Contributions made during Day of Giving will benefit the Concord University Annual Fund which supports scholarships, campus improvements and other university-related projects. The CU Annual Fund is one of the most important funds for Concord.
Donations may be made online by visiting www.concord.edu/dayofgiving or by mail at CU Foundation, PO Box 1405, Athens, WV 24712.
● ● ●
Note from Rhodium Group: President “Trump’s major climate policy rollbacks have the potential to add 1.8 gigatons of CO2-equivalent to the atmosphere by 2035. This cumulative impact is equivalent to nearly one-third of all US emissions in 2019.”