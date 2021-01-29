R.T. Rogers Oil contributes five trucks to diesel tech program at New River
Students in New River Community and Technical College’s diesel service technology programs have five additional trucks to work on thanks to a donation from R.T. Rogers Oil Company.
This is the second truck donation that R.T. Rogers has made to New River CTC. The company has donated a total of ten trucks to the college for student use.
New River CTC offers a certificate of applied science and an associate degree in diesel service technology. The programs meet current NATEF accreditation standards and are offered at the college’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent.
The diesel certificate program prepares students to work as light/medium truck maintenance and repair technicians in a year. The diesel associate degree program builds on the certificate adding classes in welding, electronic systems, alternative fuel systems, hydraulics and heating, ventilation and air. Both programs prepare students for employment and are eligible for free tuition through the WV Invests Grant program.
For more information about the program, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
● ● ●
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Harold Ward this week as Cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP).
Ward recently served as the WVDEP’s deputy secretary of Operations and director of the Division of Mining and Reclamation, where he oversaw all operational components of the WVDEP, as well as the agency’s mining regulatory program.
After earning his bachelor’s degree in biology from West Virginia University, Ward started his career in state government in 1989 as an inspector-in-training with what is now known as the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR).
In December 2020, previous WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Austin Caperton anounced his resignation.
● ● ●
West Virginia Division of Highways recently took bids remotely for 14 highways projects, including four in southern West Virginia.
The West Virginia Division of Highways is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.
Among projects receiving bids in this letting:
● Piney Creek Bridge in Raleigh County.
● Earl M. Vickers Memorial Bridge rehab in Fayette County.
● Lick Creek Bridge in Summers County.
● Moore Road industrial access road in Monroe County.
● Pineville Bridge in Wyoming County.
● ● ●
The U.S Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology is allocating $600,000 to the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) at West Virginia University (WVU). The program works with small and midsize U.S. manufacturing companies to help increase profits and create and retain jobs.