State adds 1,700 jobs in leisure and hospitality industry, rate to 8.6 percent
West Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 8.6 percent in September as the national rate fell to 7.9 percent.
The state’s jobless rate dipped 0.3 percentage point last month. Nonfarm employment fell by 3,000, but the number of unemployed residents also decreased by 2,700, WorkForce West Virginia said this past week.
West Virginia added 1,700 jobs last month in the leisure and hospitality industry. Other gains included 400 in education and health services, 300 in construction and 100 in information.
But those were offset by declines of 3,200 in government, 1,000 in professional and business services, 700 in mining and logging, 500 in trade, transportation and utilities, 300 in financial activities and 100 in manufacturing.
Since September 2019, total nonfarm employment has dropped 45,600 in West Virginia.
Hundreds of thousands of unemployment claims have been processed in West Virginia since the coronavirus pandemic forced widespread shutdowns in March.
● ● ●
In honor of a retiring board member, the Carter Family Foundation voted to establish a named unrestricted fund at the Beckley Area Foundation (BAF). The Judy L. Harrah Fund joins 80 other named unrestricted funds being administered by BAF.
In 2006, Judy Harrah was recruited to serve on the advisory board for the Carter Family Foundation. Harrah was instrumental in decision-making during her time on the Carter Family advisory board, which meets quarterly to oversee the affairs of the Foundation and to recommend charitable grant distributions.
BAF administers over 480 endowments. BAF’s unrestricted funds are not specifically designated to a particular use by the donor; therefore, grants can be made as needs arise. Unrestricted funds allow BAF to respond to community needs and to address issues as they emerge, such as the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund.
Donations may be made online at the Foundation’s website, www.bafwv.org, or by check made payable to BAF with Judy L. Harrah Fund in the memo. Mail your check to Beckley Area Foundation, 129 Main St., Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801.
● ● ●
Tractor Supply Co. will provide free Wi-Fi access at its parking lots across 23 locations in West Virginia, the company said. The state has long struggled to make fast internet access available to its residents, many of whom live in rural communities.
State and company officials announced the project Thursday in Logan, describing it as an immediate, short-term alternative for those needing internet access for school work, telemedicine appointments, business purposes and to connect with friends or family.
The company announced in September it was joining the American Connection Project Broadband Coalition, pledging up to $1 million. The group includes other companies and brands such as Land O’Lakes and Microsoft and aims to close the digital divide across the nation.